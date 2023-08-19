Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding in Mexico and California

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Hilary is headed for Mexico’s Baja California and the U.S, National Hurricane Center is predicting “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it is forecast to make land as a tropical storm on Sunday. Officials as far north as Los Angeles are scrambling to get the homeless off the streets, set up shelters and prepare for evacuations. Hilary is expected to plow into the Mexican peninsula on Saturday night and then surge northward and enter the history books as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. Hilary remains a major Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, down from 145 mph.

By IGNACIO MARTINEZ and JULIE WATSON Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.