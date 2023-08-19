South Dakota Democratic Party ousts state chair who was accused of creating hostile work environment

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Democratic Party has ousted Jennifer Slaight-Hansen as state chair amid accusations that she violated party rules and created a hostile work environment for staff. The party’s State Central Committee voted 57-0 with two abstentions Saturday, to remove Slaight-Hansen. She can appeal. If her appeal is rejected, a new election for chair will be held Sept. 16 in Rapid City. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that Slaight-Hansen did not attend the meeting in Fort Pierre. She did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment on whether she would challenge the recall vote.

