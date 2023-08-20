Pakistan arrests opposition leader for exposing official secrets, harming national interest

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s top investigation agency has arrested an opposition leader, who is a close aide of convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan, alleging he exposed official secrets and harmed state interests. It’s the latest development in a standoff between the administration of outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his predecessor Khan, who was jailed earlier this month on graft charges. Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested Saturday night at his Islamabad home by the Federal Investigation Agency on charges of exposing a document last year to claim that Khan was ousted from power by the U.S.

