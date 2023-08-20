Russia, China look to advance agendas at BRICS summit of developing countries in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Russia and China will look to gain more political and economic ground in the developing world at a summit in South Africa this week. Leaders from the BRICS economic bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will hold three days of meetings in Johannesburg. Chinese Premier Xi Jinping is attending to underline the diplomatic capital his country has invested in the bloc as an avenue for its ambitions. Russian President Vladimir Putin will appear on a video link after his travel to South Africa was complicated by an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him.

