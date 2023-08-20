Starbucks told to pay $2.7 million more to ex-manager awarded $25.6 million over firing

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Starbucks has been ordered to pay an additional $2.7 million to a former regional manager earlier awarded $25.6 million after alleging that she and other white employees were unfairly punished after the high-profile arrests of two Black men at a Philadelphia location in 2018. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the judge’s ruling was over lost compensation and tax damages. Shannon Phillips in June won $600,000 in compensatory damages and $25 million in punitive damages. A jury in New Jersey found that race was a determinative factor in Phillips’ firing, in violation of federal and state anti-discrimination laws.

