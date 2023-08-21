Canadian firefighters make progress battling some blazes but others push thousands from their homes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian firefighters made some progress battling blazes in a British Columbia region known for picturesque resort towns, but hundreds more raging across the province have pushed thousands from their homes. Flames also threatened a provincial capital hundreds of kilometers to the north. West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Broland told a news conference of the progress being made Sunday in the Lake Okanagan region of southern British Columbia. More than 2,000 kilometers away, firefighters fought flames bearing down on the capital of the Northwest Territories. The fire remained about 15 kilometers (nine miles) from Yellowknife. The city was left virtually empty after nearly all of its 20,000 residents fled for safety. Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year.

By SUSAN HAIGH and JIM MORRIS Associated Press

