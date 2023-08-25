Fire inside a parked train’s private compartment kills nine in southern India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Nine people died in southern India after a fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment, officials said. The fire broke out early on Saturday morning inside a train’s private compartment which was detached and parked on the railway tracks in the Madurai station, located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, according to a release from the railways. The blaze burned for two hours before firefighters were able to put it out, authorities said. A gas cylinder smuggled in by some passengers caused the fire, according to a statement by the Southern Railway. Officials told the Press Trust of India news agency that 20 others were injured and taken to hospital.

