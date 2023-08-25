Power outages across Kenya approach the 12-hour mark with little explanation and a rare apology

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Much of Kenya is still without electricity almost 12 hours after an unexplained power outage Friday night shut down the country’s main international airport and led to a rare public apology by a government minister. Some of Nairobi’s biggest hospitals and the president’s office tell the AP they are still using generators. This latest national outage comes just weeks before Kenya’s government hosts the first Africa Climate Summit, where energy will be key on the agenda. Kenya gets almost all its energy from renewable sources. But infrastructure and alleged mismanagement remain an issue in the country of more than 50 million people.

