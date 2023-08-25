Schoolkids in 8 states can now eat free school meals, advocates urge Congress for nationwide policy
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — When classes resume for kids in eight states, they won’t have to worry about where their next meals will be coming from because they’ll be free. Minnesota, New Mexico, Colorado, Vermont, Michigan, and Massachusetts will make school breakfasts and lunches permanently free to all students starting this academic year, regardless of family income. They’re following in the footsteps of California and Maine. Several other states are considering similar steps. And congressional supporters want to extend free meals to all kids nationwide. Experts have long said students learn better when they are well nourished.