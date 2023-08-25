Schoolkids in 8 states can now eat free school meals, advocates urge Congress for nationwide policy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — When classes resume for kids in eight states, they won’t have to worry about where their next meals will be coming from because they’ll be free. Minnesota, New Mexico, Colorado, Vermont, Michigan, and Massachusetts will make school breakfasts and lunches permanently free to all students starting this academic year, regardless of family income. They’re following in the footsteps of California and Maine. Several other states are considering similar steps. And congressional supporters want to extend free meals to all kids nationwide. Experts have long said students learn better when they are well nourished.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.