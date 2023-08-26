Coroner: Toddler died in hot car parked outside South Carolina high school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina coroner says a toddler died inside a hot car after her mother forgot that she left the girl in the vehicle parked outside a South Carolina high school. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell told The Post and Courier that he believes the 16-month-old girl died on Friday due to heat, although an autopsy will be performed. The temperature inside the car likely exceeded 100 degrees F, the coroner said. The child’s mother works at Bishop England High School and had parked her car in front of the Charleston private school on Friday morning. A passerby found the child in a car seat roughly six hours later.

