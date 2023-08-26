Riders in various states of undress cruise Philadelphia streets in 14th naked bike ride

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of riders in various states of dress — or undress – are riding through some of Philadelphia’s main streets for the 14th Philly Naked Bike Ride. The ride on Saturday is billed as promoting cycling as a key form of transportation and fuel-conscious consumption. It is also meant to encourage body positivity. Organizers stress, however, that participants aren’t required to ride completely in the buff, telling them to get “as bare as you dare.” The course is roughly 13 miles this year. Bikers go by such city landmarks as the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The course will end at Independence Hall.

By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA and RON TODT Associated Press

