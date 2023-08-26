Shooting in Boston neighborhood wounds at least 7 people
BOSTON (AP) — Police in Boston say a shooting has wounded at least seven people in the Dorchester neighborhood. Officer Michael Torigian says all seven were hospitalized non life-threatening injuries. Boston police received a call at 7:44 a.m. Saturday reporting that multiple people had been shot. Officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue. Police also say arrests have been made and firearms were recovered. They say it’s an ongoing investigation.