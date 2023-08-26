White Sox say they weren’t aware at first that a woman injured at game was shot

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox say they were not aware at first that a woman injured during Friday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field was shot and that the Chicago Police Department would have stopped play if officers thought it was unsafe to continue. Team spokesman Scott Reifert says police determined there was “no active threat and that the ballgame could continue.” The team was also in contact with Major League Baseball. Reifert says police had the authority to stop the game. The White Sox were still unsure if a gun was fired from inside or outside the ballpark. The team also defended the security procedures in place and would not say if extra measures were being implemented a day after an incident that raised questions about ballpark safety in general.

