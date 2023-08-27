2 people died and 5 were injured in a downtown Louisville shooting outside a restaurant and lounge



By Celina Tebor, Michelle Watson and Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

(CNN) — An overnight shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, has left two people dead and five more injured, police say.

Officers responded to a shooting call outside the Southern Restaurant & Lounge around 3 a.m., according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The first victim, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LMPD deputy chief Steve Healey. Another adult man died from his injuries in the hospital, police said.

The five people who were injured are recovering at local hospitals. Four appear to have non-life-threatening injuries and one other victim’s condition is unknown, Healey said.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Police do not believe the suspect or suspects were “going around randomly shooting people,” Healey said.

The incident is one of at least 474 mass shootings in the US so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter.

The restaurant and lounge has received several complaints relating to noise and individuals blocking sidewalks and traffic, according to police.

“We were told the business was sold, effective September 1, and would not reopen. Obviously, last night they opened,” LMPD Lt. Col. Ryan Bates said.

CNN has reached out to the Southern Restaurant & Lounge for comment.

The business’ lease will be terminated as of August 31, Louisville’s mayor said.

Police said they believe about 200 to 300 people were in the area when the shooting occurred and have asked the public for help regarding information related to the incident.

