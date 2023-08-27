Florida shooting victim planned to spend Saturday with his daughter. He was killed before he could.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jerrald Gallion planned to spend the weekend with his 4-year-old daughter but the devoted father was instead one of three Black people gunned down at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida. The 29-year-old man was shot as he entered the store in a predominantly Black neighborhood, becoming another victim of the latest racist attack in the U.S. The other two people killed were identified as Angela Michelle Carr and store employee Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre, Jr. Family members on Sunday recalled Gallion’s sense of humor and work ethic. They say he saw his job as a restaurant manager as a way to provide for his daughter.

