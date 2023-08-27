Forecasters: Tropical Storm Idalia forms in Gulf of Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Idalia has formed in the Gulf of Mexico on a potential track to come ashore in the southern U.S. as a hurricane. That’s according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters say they expect Idalia to become a hurricane Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and then curve northeast toward the west coast of Florida. It was not expected to menace southwest Florida, where deadly Hurricane Ian struck last year. Tropical storm conditions are expected Sunday over the Yucatan peninsula and western Cuba. Florida emergency officials on Sunday urged residents to keep vehicle gas tanks at least half-full in case they have to evacuate.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.