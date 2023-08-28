Georgia’s election board leader who debunked unfounded 2020 election fraud claims is stepping down

ATLANTA (AP) — The retired federal judge who has been leading Georgia’s State Election Board during a time when it debunked false claims of 2020 election fraud is stepping down effective Friday. Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that William “Bill” Duffey Jr. would be departing shortly. Duffey says he wants to step down now that the board has transitioned to a freestanding agency under Georgia’s 2021 election law. It previously was chaired by the secretary of state. Duffey had only been appointed in June 2022, after a yearlong delay following the passage of the law. The board makes rules for state elections and recommends what should be done about people who break rules and laws.

