A man is arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot
TRUMBULL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man says he didn’t steal the $5,000 in cash he found in a bag, lying in a parking lot in May. But police disagree and have charged him with larceny. It turns out, the money was in a bank bag and belonged to the town of Trumbull. Police say an employee in the Trumbull Tax Collector’s office couldn’t find the bag after arriving at the bank to make a deposit. That’s when Trumbull resident Robert Withington picked up the bag, telling Hearst Connecticut Media it felt like he had won the lottery. He says he doesn’t think he did anything wrong.