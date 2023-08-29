Muslim call to prayer can now be broadcast publicly in New York City without a permit

NEW YORK (AP) — The Muslim call to prayer will ring out more freely in New York City under guidelines announced by Mayor Eric Adams. Adams said Tuesday that under the new rules mosques will not need a special permit to publicly broadcast the the Islamic call to prayer, or adhan. They can do so on Fridays and at sundown during the holy month of Ramadan. He said the police department’s community affairs bureau will work to ensure that devices used to broadcast the adhan will be set to appropriate decibel levels. Officials in Minneapolis made news last year when they moved to allow mosques to broadcast the adhan publicly.

