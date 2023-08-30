Alex Murdaugh loses prison phone privileges after lawyer records phone call for documentary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina prison officials say convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has lost his phone privileges and his prison tablet computer after his lawyer recorded him reading his journal entries on a call for a documentary on his case. The state Corrections Department says prison policy prohibits inmates from talking to the media without permission because victims shouldn’t have to see the person who committed a crime on the news. Prison officials say the media interview violation along with another violation for using a different inmate’s password to make a telephone call are prison discipline issues and not a crime.

