Greenpeace releases animated video in campaign against fossil fuel sponsorship of Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — Environmental group Greenpeace has released an animated video showing a massive amount of oil flooding the field for the upcoming opening game of the Rugby World Cup in a campaign against fossil fuel sponsorship of big sporting events. The video takes aim at event sponsor TotalEnergies. The film shows the Stade de France seconds before the start of the first match of the tournament between France and New Zealand on Sept. 8. Oil spills out of TotalEnergies advertising boards hanging in the stadium. TotalEnergies and Rugby World Cup organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

