Visual artists fight back against AI companies for repurposing their work

NEW YORK (AP) — Three visual artists are suing artificial intelligence image-generators to protect their copyrights and careers. A federal judge must soon decide whether to dismiss the case. The lawsuit may serve as an early bellwether of how hard it will be for all kinds of creators to stop AI developers from profiting off their work. The issue could affect Hollywood actors, novelists, musicians and computer programmers, among others. Two of the plaintiffs, Kelly McKernan and Karla Ortiz, say the case is essentially about preserving the human element of artistic creation — and protecting the livelihoods of artists.

By JOCELYN NOVECK and MATT O’BRIEN Associated Press

