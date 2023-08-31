Former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra, jailed after returning from exile, requests a royal pardon

BANGKOK (AP) — Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who recently returned from exile and began serving an eight-year prison term, has requested a royal pardon. Thaksin was moved from prison to a state hospital soon after his return last week for reported ill health. The acting justice minister says he has received a letter from Thaksin requesting a pardon, and that its approval depends on the king. Thaksin was ousted in a military coup in 2006 and accused of corruption, abuse of power and disrespecting the monarchy. Hours after his return, a party linked to him won enough votes in Parliament to form a new government.

