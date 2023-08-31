Hong Kong and parts of southern China grind to near standstill as Super Typhoon Saola edges closer

HONG KONG (AP) — Most of Hong Kong and some other areas in southern China ground to a near standstill as Super Typhoon Saola edged closer to the region on Friday. As the typhoon could make a landfall in parts of southern China, many workers were forced to stay at home and pupils in various cities had the start of their school year postponed to next week. Hong Kong’s stock market trading was suspended and nearly 200 outbound flights for Friday were canceled. The Hong Kong Observatory raised a No. 8 typhoon signal, the third-highest warning under the city’s weather system, in the early hours. Its forecast said Saola would be “rather close” to the financial hub on Friday and Saturday morning, skirting within 100km south of the city.

