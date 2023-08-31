OSP: ‘Extremely dangerous’ escapee caught after being rescued from Portland pond, buried in mud up to armpits

(Update: Escapee captured after pond rescue, giving hospital false name)

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An "extremely dangerous" attempted aggravated murder suspect who stole a van from the Oregon State Hospital in Salem and fled south on Interstate 5 late Wednesday night was back in custody Friday after being rescued from a muddy Portland pond, buried up to his armpits, Oregon State Police said.

Around 8:15 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue and the Portland Police Bureau were dispatched to a report of a potentially deceased person in a shallow pond at North Force Avenue and North Victory Boulevard in Portland. When rescue crews arrived, they began communicating with the patient and PF&R command notified PPB dispatch that police were not needed and canceled PPB response.

The patient was stuck in the mud, approximately 75 feet from firm ground, and was buried up to their armpits. The rescue, which took about an hour, required a rope and ladder in order to remove the patient, trooper said.

After rescue, the patient was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for an evaluation. The patient provided a fake name, however an observant hospital employee noticed he resembled Christopher Pray. Hospital staff notified the Portland Police Bureau, who responded and confirmed his identity. Pray was arrested and is in PPB custody.

"We want to thank the vigilant medical personnel who recognized Pray and alerted the authorities," an update from OSP said.

OSP is currently investigating the details surrounding his escape and plan to provide an additional press release next Tuesday.

--

Earlier info:.

Around 10:45 P.M., OSP were notified of an escaped adult in custody and patient of the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.

Christopher Lee Pray was an adult in custody at the Multnomah County jail for multiple serious charges, to include Attempted Aggravated Murder, when he was transferred to the Oregon State Hospital on Wednesday.

At approximately 10:45 P.M., Pray escaped from custody when he stole a white 2016 Dodge Caravan, bearing Oregon license plate E265614, and eluded law enforcement southbound on Interstate 5. Law enforcement terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns and Pray was not apprehended.

Pray's whereabouts are unknown at this time, OSP said. He was last seen heading southbound on Interstate 5, however he has ties to the greater Portland metro area.

At the time of his escape, he was fully restrained with leg shackles, a belly chain, handcuffs, and a restraint connecting all three together. He was wearing a white t-shirt, maroon sweatpants, and black rubber slippers.

An employee of the Oregon State Hospital was injured during the escape, spokesperson Amber Shoebridge said.

Pray faced charges including attempted murder, robbery, assault and felon in possession of a firearm in Multnomah County Circuit Court, where Portland is located, but was sent on Wednesday to the Oregon State Hospital after he was found unfit to proceed with trial, according to court records.

Shoebridge said in an emailed statement that Pray had “an altercation with another patient” shortly after he was admitted and needed to be taken away for treatment. When he was brought back to the Oregon State Hospital that night in an unmarked Oregon State Hospital van, Pray was “able to gain control of the van and drive away.”

“I can confirm a staff member was injured. I cannot provide further details on that,” Shoebridge said.

Pray is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached. Law enforcement is urging the public to dial 911 and report any sightings of Pray or the vehicle he was operating.

Christopher Lee Pray- Poses an extreme danger to the public

39 years old

6 ft. tall, 170 pounds

Brown hair and brown eyes

White male

Trimmed facial hair- may be different from photo

Stitches on his upper lip

Tattoos- Right arm- “PRAY”; right forearm – “S”; neck- possibly “supreme”

Full restraints- leg shackles, belly chain, and handcuffs

White t-shirt, maroon sweatpants, and black rubber slippers.

2016 white Dodge Caravan- (photo not actual vehicle)