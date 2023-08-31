Sudan’s army chief warns that the country will be fragmented if the deadly conflict is not resolved
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — The head of Sudan’s army warned that the northeast African country will be divided if its deadly conflict between the military and rival paramilitary force is not resolved. The army chief made the remarks while addressing the country’s police force in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan on Thursday. His comments echo those he made in Egypt on Tuesday. During his visit the military chief met with Egypt’s president and discussed ways to end the fighting. Neither leader gave away any details about any potential plans. The nearly five-month conflict has reduced the capital, Khartoum, to an urban battlefield.