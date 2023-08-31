Trial underway for Iowa teenager accused of murdering 2 at school for at-risk youth

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lawyers have given their opening statements in the trial of a Des Moines teenager accused of murdering two students at an alternative school for at-risk youth. Prosecutors outlined their case Thursday against 19-year-old Preston Walls. He’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation. Walls is the first of two teens who will be tried over the Jan. 23 shooting that killed Gionni Dameron and Rashad Carr. The Starts Right Here alternative school’s founder was seriously wounded. He recovered but still has lingering injuries.

