Schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1881 found intact, miles off Wisconsin coastline

ALGOMA, Wis. (AP) — Shipwreck hunters have discovered the intact remains of a schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1881 and is so well-preserved it still contains the crew’s long-ago possessions in its final resting spot miles from Wisconsin’s coastline. The 156-year-old Trinidad was found in July in about 270 feet of water off Algoma, Wisconsin, by maritime historians Brendon Baillod and Robert Jaeck using side-scan sonar. The 140-foot-long schooner was carrying coal bound for Milwaukee when it sank on May 13, 1881, after passing through the Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal. Its captain and eight crew members survived. A news release announcing the find says the Trinidad “is among the best-preserved shipwrecks in Wisconsin waters.”

