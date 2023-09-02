An attack on a Chinese mining convoy carrying gold in Congo leaves 4 dead, authorities say

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Authorities say an attack on a Chinese mining convoy transporting gold in northeast Congo killed four people, including two Chinese nationals. The administrator of the Fizi territory where the attack took place, said a Congolese soldier, a driver and two Chinese nationals were killed in the armed robbery near the Kimbo river. Three people were seriously wounded in the attack, including a Congolese soldier and a worker. The wounded were receiving treatment in a local hospital. The assailants stole a large quantity of gold from the convoy, which belonged to a Chinese mining company operating in the restive South Kivu province.

