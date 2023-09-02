Carlo Chatrian to step down as artistic director of the Berlin film festival

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin International Film Festival artistic director Carlo Chatrian says he will step down next year after Germany’s culture minister announced a new management structure for the event. Chatrian joined the “Berlinale” as one of two leaders in 2019 alongside executive director Mariette Rissenbeek. The Berlin Film Festival is one of Europe’s major annual film festivals. The duo replaced long-serving festival director Dieter Kosslick. Officials have said that Rissenbeek had decided not to extend her contract and would leave when it expires in March 2024. The culture minister said Thursday that officials had decided that the festival “should in the future once again be led and represented by one person.”

