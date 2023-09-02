Cyprus police arrest 13 after anti-immigrant marchers set fire to trash bins and damage storefronts

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus police say they have arrested 13 people after a mob smashed storefronts and set numerous trash bins on fire during an anti-immigration march in the coastal resort city of Limassol. Police said Saturday five people reported that they had been assaulted during Friday night’s march that involved some 500 demonstrators. All five were treated in hospital and released. The violence erupted only four days after a group of Greek Cypriots wearing hoods and brandishing bats tried to attack protesting Syrians in a small village that has been a hotbed of tensions between locals and migrants.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.