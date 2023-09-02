Entrance to Burning Man in Nevada closed due to flooding. Festivalgoers urged to shelter in place

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The entrance to the Burning Man counterculture festival in the Nevada desert has been closed due to flooding from storms. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said on Saturday that the entrance will be closed for the remainder of the event, which is scheduled to end on Monday. Organizers are urging festivalgoers to conserve their food, water and fuel, and to shelter in a safe place. The National Weather Service in Reno says about 6 inches of rain is believed to have fallen on Friday at the festival site, located north of Reno. Another quarter of a foot of rain is expected late Saturday into Sunday.

