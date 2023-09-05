Airbnb limits some new reservations in New York City as short-term rental regulations go into effect

NEW YORK (AP) — New regulations on short-term rentals have gone into effect in New York City. Officials and housing advocates pushing for the new rules say they’re necessary to protect the city’s housing stock and to stop apartments from becoming de facto hotels. But Airbnb says the regulations that took effect Tuesday are essentially a ban in a city where it has long had a contentious relationship with the hotel industry and city government. The company says that since Aug. 21, it has stopped accepting new short-term reservations from any host who hasn’t provided either a city registration number or documentation that it was in process.

