Civil rights lawsuit in North Dakota accuses a white supremacist group of racial intimidation

Two nonprofit groups have sued a white nationalist hate group in North Dakota, accusing it of racial intimidation. The civil rights lawsuit filed against Patriot Front in federal court Friday stems from vandalism that it says the group committed as recently as July after a fatal police shooting. The suit alleges that the vandalism at a market for immigrant business owners and other places violates the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871. The lawsuit names Patriot Front and two of its leaders and cites 10 others who are not named. The suit alleges that the group defaced property and murals with its logo and other graffiti, and asks for a jury trial.

