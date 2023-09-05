Complaints over campaign comments by Wisconsin Supreme Court justice are dismissed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state judiciary disciplinary panel has rejected several complaints lodged against Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz alleging that she violated the judicial code of ethics for comments she made during the campaign. It’s a setback to Republican arguments that those remarks could warrant impeachment. Protasiewicz on Tuesday released a letter from the Wisconsin Judicial Commission informing her that “several complaints” regarding comments she had made during the campaign had been dismissed without action. Protasiewicz’s win in April flipped majority control of Wisconsin’s Supreme Court from conservative to liberal for the first time in 15 years. Republicans are now talking about impeaching Protasiewicz because of her campaign comments.

