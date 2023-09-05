Conservative book ban push fuels library exodus from national association that stands up for books
By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — More libraries are cutting ties with the American Library Association as the professional group stands up for books some say children shouldn’t have access to because of their content. A local library system in Wyoming was among the first to leave the ALA. The Missouri State Library, Missouri State Library, Texas State Library and Archives Commission and the libraries in Midland, Texas, have followed suit in recent weeks. Lawmakers in at least nine other states demand similar action. ALA officials deny having political agenda, saying parents should simply have the freedom to decide what books their children read.