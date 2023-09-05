Skip to Content
United delays all flights nationwide due to ‘equipment outage’

By Pete Muntean, CNN

(CNN) — The FAA has lifted a ground stop affecting United flights nationwide.

United Airlines delayed all flights nationwide due to an “equipment outage,” according to an alert from the Federal Aviation Administration.

In an update, the FAA alert said the “ground stop is cancelled.”

“We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible,” United Airlines posted on social media.

The ground stop lasted a little over an hour and delayed hundreds of flights. But the tracking site FlightAware shows only 14 United flights were canceled on Tuesday.

