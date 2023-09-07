California lawmakers approve new tax for guns and ammunition to pay for school safety improvements

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have voted to raise taxes on guns and ammunition sales in the state. The proposed tax passed the state Senate on Thursday. The federal government already taxes the sale of guns and ammunition nationwide. That money pays for wildlife conservation and hunter safety programs. Most states don’t have a special tax just for guns. California’s proposed tax would be 11% if it becomes law. The money would pay for gun violence prevention programs and security improvements at public schools. The California Rifle and Pistol Association has vowed to challenge the tax in court if it becomes law.

