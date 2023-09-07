City of Bend invites community to celebrate inclusivity and belonging at 2023 Welcoming Week

(Update: Adding video)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Welcoming Week will take place Sept. 8-17 citywide, with events that celebrate inclusivity and belonging in Bend.

The city invites the community to the kickoff on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Commons (875 NW Brooks St., Bend), hosted by The City of Bend Accessibility Advisory Committee and Human Rights and Equity Commission. Join local musicians, vendors and nonprofits from the Bend community. Attendees will also have an opportunity to contribute to a community art piece!

There are several events lined up throughout the week, such as a Latin film festival and “Coco” showing at the Tower Theater, Loteria (BINGO) with the Bend Police Department, and art and cultural exhibitions downtown.

The City of Bend became a Welcoming City in 2017 and participates every year. Welcoming Cities are guided by the principles of inclusion and creating communities that prosper because everyone feels welcome, including immigrants and refugees.

Information: www.bendoregon.gov/welcomingweek