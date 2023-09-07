North Korea says it has launched a new nuclear attack submarine to counter US naval power
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has christened a purported nuclear attack submarine it had developed for years, which leader Kim Jong Un described as a crucial step in his efforts to build a nuclear-armed navy to counter the United States and its Asian allies. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said the vessel – named “Hero Kim Kun Ok” – is designed to launch tactical nuclear weapons from underwater but did not specify the number of missiles it could carry and fire. Speaking at the vessel’s launching event on Wednesday, Kim expressed satisfaction that the country has acquired its own nuclear attack submarine to counter the advanced naval assets of the United State