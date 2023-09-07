Ta’Kiya Young had big plans for her growing family before police killed her in an Ohio parking lot

Ta’Kiya Young planned to move her growing family into a place of her own, and was just steps away from achieving that goal. She will now never have that chance. The 21-year-old pregnant Black woman was fatally shot by police in a supermarket parking lot near Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 24. Young’s family is in mourning and preparing for her funeral on Thursday. Her surviving relatives want the officer who shot her to be immediately fired and charged in her death and the death of her unborn child. Her grandmother, Nadine Young, says Ta’Kiya was a spirited prankster and a “fun-loving, feisty young lady” who nonetheless had been struggling with the death of her mother last year.

