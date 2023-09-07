UK is rejoining the Horizon Europe science program, the latest sign of thawing relations with the EU

LONDON (AP) — Britain is rejoining the European Union’s science-sharing program Horizon Europe. The news announced Thursday comes more than two years after Britain’s membership became a casualty of Brexit. The British government says the country is becoming a “fully associated member” of the research collaboration body. Britain is also rejoining Copernicus, the EU space program’s Earth observation component. The agreement is the latest sign of thawing relations between the EU and its former member. British scientists expressed relief at the deal. Paul Nurse, who heads London’s Francis Crick Institute for biomedical research, said it was “an essential step in rebuilding and strengthening our global scientific standing.”

