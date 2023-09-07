Skip to Content
AP National News

UK is rejoining the Horizon Europe science program, the latest sign of thawing relations with the EU

By
Published 1:16 AM

By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain is rejoining the European Union’s science-sharing program Horizon Europe. The news announced Thursday comes more than two years after Britain’s membership became a casualty of Brexit. The British government says the country is becoming a “fully associated member” of the research collaboration body. Britain is also rejoining Copernicus, the EU space program’s Earth observation component. The agreement is the latest sign of thawing relations between the EU and its former member. British scientists expressed relief at the deal. Paul Nurse, who heads London’s Francis Crick Institute for biomedical research, said it was “an essential step in rebuilding and strengthening our global scientific standing.”

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content