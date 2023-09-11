Effort to restrict public’s access to Arkansas records stumbles at start of legislative session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ effort to restrict the public’s access to records about her administration, travel and security has stumbled at the start of a special legislative session. The House and Senate on Monday ended the day without any action on the legislation, which faces growing criticism that it erodes Arkansas’ open records law. The Senate scuttled plans to hold a committee hearing Monday night on the bill, and leaders said they did not yet have a revised version of the proposal to change the state Freedom of Information Act. The bill has sparked an outcry from press groups, transparency advocates, Democrats and some conservatives.

