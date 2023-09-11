Sarah Burton, who designed Kate’s royal wedding dress, to step down from Alexander McQueen

LONDON (AP) — The fashion designer who created the wedding dress of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is stepping down as creative director at Alexander McQueen after two decades at the brand, luxury group Kering said. Designer Sarah Burton had led the fashion house since 2010 and previously worked with the brand’s founder, Lee Alexander McQueen, for 14 years. Burton took over as creative director of the fashion house after McQueen took his own life at age 40. In a press release, Kering said McQueen’s spring and summer catwalk show in Paris this month will be the last with Burton at the helm. Burton was behind the ivory lace wedding gown that the former Kate Middleton wore when she married Prince William in 2011.

