UK resists calls to label China a threat following claims a Beijing spy worked in Parliament

LONDON (AP) — The British government is resisting calls to label China a threat to the U.K.. The calls are coming from some politicians after the revelation that a researcher in Parliament was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of spying for Beijing. Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch said Monday that Britain should avoid calling China a “foe” or using language that could “escalate” tensions. Those tensions have risen since the Metropolitan Police force confirmed two men were arrested in March under the Official Secrets Act. The Sunday Times reported that one of them was a parliamentary researcher who worked with senior lawmakers from the governing Conservative Party. China called the allegations “completely fabricated.”

