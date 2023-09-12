EU lawmakers approve a deal to raise renewable energy target to 42.5% of total consumption by 2030

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — European Union lawmakers endorsed a deal Tuesday to raise the share of renewables in the bloc’s energy mix, another step to accelerate its green transition away from fossil fuels. The bill, adopted by a large majority — 470 lawmakers voted in favor, 120 against and 40 abstained — foresees an updated renewable energy target of 42.5% of total consumption by 2030. The current goal is 32%. Earlier this year, negotiations between the European Parliament and the European Council were overshadowed by a rift between two groups of countries over the role of nuclear energy in the production of hydrogen. In the end, the agreement gave nations the possibility of using nuclear technology following a strong push from France.

