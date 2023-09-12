Missouri’s pro sports teams push to get legal sports gambling on 2024 ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A coalition of professional sports teams in Missouri is backing a new proposal to put the legalization of sports betting on the 2024 ballot. The group is spearheaded by the St. Louis Cardinals also includes the Kansas City Chiefs and all four of the state’s other major sports teams. Their plan would allow sports betting at sites run through their sports teams and casinos. Sports betting has expanded rapidly since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for it five years ago. It’s now operational in 35 states, with a couple more scheduled to launch in the coming months. But legislation to allow it has stalled in the Missouri Senate.

