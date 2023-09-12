Georgia election case prosecutors cite fairness in urging 1 trial for Trump and 18 other defendants

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors who have accused former President Donald Trump and 18 others of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia maintain that all of the defendants should be tried together, citing efficiency and fairness. They wrote in a brief they said was filed Tuesday that the case was brought under the state’s anti-racketeering law, meaning the same witnesses and evidence will be used in any trial. They argued that holding several lengthy trials instead would “create an enormous strain on the judicial resources” of the county superior court. They said it would also randomly favor the defendants tried later, who would have the advantage of seeing evidence ahead of time.

