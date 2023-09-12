Supporters of Native activist Leonard Peltier hold White House rally, urging Biden to grant clemency

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of activists and Indigenous leaders are rallying outside the White House in support of imprisoned Native activist Leonard Peltier. Tuesday is his 79th birthday. They’re urging President Joe Biden to grant clemency to the Native American leader. Peltier is serving life in prison for the killing of two FBI agents during a 1975 standoff on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Peltier’s supporters argue he was wrongly convicted. But the FBI maintains he’s guilty and was properly sentenced to two consecutive life terms. Organizers say more than 100 people have journeyed by bus and caravan for three days from South Dakota to the District of Columbia.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

