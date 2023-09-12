Zimbabwe’s newly re-elected president appoints his son and nephew to deputy minister posts

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Newly re-elected Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn in a new Cabinet that includes one of his sons and one of his nephews. They have been appointed to deputy minister posts. Mnangagwa’s Cabinet is largely made up of loyalists. The move to appoint his 34-year-old son David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa as deputy finance minister and nephew Tongai Mnangagwa as deputy tourism minister has been criticized by the opposition. Mnangagwa, 80, did not appoint any members of the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party. The party has rejected his victory in elections last month. The credibility of the vote was also questioned by international and regional observers.

